President Trump Calls for Tina Peters’ Freedom

Calling Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser radically left, President Trump pointed out on TruthSocial this evening that Weiser is ignoring violent illegal aliens but is committed to keeping a 69-year-old Republican woman, Tina Peters, in prison for trying to expose election fraud.

He asked the Department of Justice to “take all necessary action” to free “hostage” Tina Peters.

Radical Left Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser ignores Illegals committing Violent Crimes like Rape and Murder in his State and, instead, jailed Tina Peters, a 69-year-old Gold Star mother who worked to expose and document Democrat Election Fraud. Tina is an innocent Political Prisoner being horribly and unjustly punished in the form of Cruel and Unusual Punishment.

This is a Communist persecution by the Radical Left Democrats to cover up their Election crimes and misdeeds in 2020. The same Democrat Party that flies to El Salvador to try to free an MS-13 Terrorist, is cruelly imprisoning, perhaps for life, a grandmother whose brave and heroic son gave his life for America. Colorado must end this unjust incarceration of an innocent American. I am hereby directing the Department of Justice to take all necessary action to help secure the release of this “hostage” being held in a Colorado prison by the Democrats, for political reasons. FREE TINA PETERS, NOW!

A radical left judge sentenced Tina Peters to the absurd nine years of imprisonment. He claimed she’s a threat because she might do it again.

The Crime

Her crime was being a Republican in a blue state.

As the Mesa County Elections Clerk, Peters knew that workers from the election software and equipment company (yes, that one) would be arriving in May 2021 to perform a computer software upgrade. She also feared that the upgrade could damage important database files, so Peters asked her IT department to back up the database. They didn’t, so Peters decided to have a copy made before the software technicians arrived.

Months later, images of voting system information appeared online, and Secretary of State Jena Griswold assumed they came from Peters. That assumption was probably accurate because Tina Peters regarded herself as a whistleblower who had uncovered some serious problems with the upgrade process. However, she didn’t understand that there is no such thing as a Republican whistleblower: In the new America, only Democrats can be whistleblowers.

According to cyber experts who examined the documents, there were serious problems.

