Scary! National Guard & police fired upon after Maxine calls for violence









Hours after Maxine Waters called for her violent revolutionaries to riot if Derek Chauvin is acquitted, the Minnesota NationalGuard and the Minneapolis Police Department neighborhood security team were fired upon.

Two members of the guard had minor injuries. One of them was taken to the hospital with minor abrasions from shattered glass.

“I am relieved to know none of our Guardsmen were seriously injured,” said Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard. “This event highlights the volatility and tension in our communities right now. I ask for peace as we work through this difficult time.”

The jurors will hear this and might tell themselves they better find Chauvin guilty of something to save their city.

Hours before, Maxine Waters said, “We’ve got to stay in the streets, and we’ve got to demand justice.” Waters means revenge, not justice. She told the communist revolutionaries, “We’re looking for a guilty verdict…for murder.”

The shooting occurred on or about 4:19 a.m., as a light-colored SUV fired several shots at an @MinnesotaOSN security team providing neighborhood security. No team members were seriously injured. — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) April 18, 2021

As Posobiec said, Waters traveled across state lines to incite a riot.

Watch:

Maxine Waters is marching in Brooklyn Center tonight and told people to take to the streets if Chauvin is acquitted pic.twitter.com/RemfvCCLAn — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 18, 2021

Related