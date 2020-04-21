Schiff & Nadler team up to demand a probe into Attorney General Barr

Far-left Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Jerry Nadler (D-NY), two notorious liars, have launched every attack on President Trump and his administration since he took over as president.

They were the force behind the Russia collusion hoax, and they pushed the sham Ukraine impeachment.

They are now moving on to a probe of Attorney General William Barr. Their so-called case stems from Barr’s appearance of The Ingraham Angle. He told Laura Ingraham on her show that the firing of DOJ IG Michael Atkinson was appropriate. Atkinson is the one who pushed the gossipy whistleblower complaint about a Ukraine phone call.

“From the vantage point of the Department of Justice, he [Atkinson] had interpreted his statute, which is a fairly narrow statute, that gave him jurisdiction over wrongdoing by intelligence people and tried to turn it into a commission to explore anything in the government and immediately reported to Congress without letting the Executive Branch look at it and determine whether there was any problem,” Barr said.

In other words, Atkinson overreached. He couldn’t just investigate anyone he wanted to investigate.

Now, Schiff and Nadler are using that statement he made to demand an investigation of Barr for violating DOJ’s code of professional conduct.

They claim he did not conduct himself with “candor,” Politico reported.

THEIR RIDICULOUS CASE

Schiff and Nadler are now asking the DOJ inspector general, Michael Horowitz, to investigate Barr.

“The role of Attorney General Barr and other senior DOJ officials, in coordination with the White House, in attempting to prevent the whistleblower complaint from reaching Congress — as required by law — warrants your attention,” the two congressmen wrote in a letter to Horowitz.

Buried in the Politico report is a comment from an anonymous senior DOJ official that said Barr was corrected in his assessment of how Atkinson conducted himself in relation to the whistleblower complaint. [They’re always anonymous]

“Atkinson, the official said, should have deferred to the Justice Department’s legal opinion that Congress was not entitled to the substance of the complaint and was incorrect to inform lawmakers of its existence and that he disagreed with DOJ’s opinion to bar lawmakers from receiving it,” Politico reported.

TWO SENATORS BACK UP SCHIFF & NADLER

Sens. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) and Mark Warner (D-VA) also put in a request to have AG Barr investigated.

It’s another tactic to damage the Attorney General who is still investigating the origins of the Russia collusion hoax. If he finds something, they want to be sure they destroyed his character and reputation.

Horowitz has defended Atkinson’s integrity and independent oversight in the handling of the whistleblower complaint. However, Horowitz has also cleared the president and his team of any wrongdoing.

President Trump can fire any employee he wants and AG Barr can offer an opinion. This complaint is absurd.

.@HouseIntel & @HouseJudiciary urge an investigation into AG Barr’s mischaracterizations and misrepresentations regarding Trump’s firing of Michael Atkinson. “Public confidence in our system of justice depends on the integrity, fairness, and impartiality of DOJ’s leadership.” pic.twitter.com/YFkCaNx6zF — House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) April 20, 2020