NYC Mayor de Blasio’s Snitch Line Flooded w/ Porn, Rude Gestures & Hitler Memes

This past Saturday New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urged residents to “snitch” on neighbors who were not following social distancing rules.

“Now it is easier than ever. When you see a crowd, when you see a line that’s not distanced, when you see a supermarket that’s too crowded, anything, you can report it right away so we can get help there to fix the problem,” Mr. de Blasio said. “Now it’s as simple as taking a photo. All you got to do is take the photo and put the location with it, and bang, send a photo like this, and we will make sure that enforcement comes right away.”

He gave more specifics, explaining folks could send texts and pics to the city’s non-emergency 311number or use the 311 app, “and action will ensue”.

Well apparently there’s a lot of ensuing going on now, but not the kind Mayor Bill had envisioned. It seems a whole lot of irate New Yorkers, perhaps “triggered” by a possible $1,000 fine, responded by flooding the lines with rude gestures, Hitler memes, and porn.

That’s not to say postings of some of Billy’s gaffes were off-limits. They included his frequent SUV rides to the gym and de Blasio’s dropping the Staten Island groundhog to its (eventual) death.

There’s also a report that instead of just sending a raw, Anthony Weiner style, below the belt photo, someone actually took the time to form a perfectly good bowl of gummy candies into “the shape of male genitalia”. That photo also included a note, unsuitable for publication on this family-friendly site.

The inundation of off-color texts was so large the city had to temporarily shut down the service.

In perhaps an attempt at some ironic, understated humor, an NYPD source said, “The city has begun vetting everything before dispersing the information to the precincts.”

Actually, given their history with the mayor and the current pandemic crisis, it’s likely a lot of New York’s Finest would very much enjoy getting some much-needed laughs at Bill de Blasio’s expense.

Here’s a fun thought. Disperse and then delete it.