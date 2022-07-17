Schiff Wants to Block Congress from Oversight of Military in Some Cases

Rep. Adam [Shifty] Schiff, chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, wants a defense policy bill that blocks Congress from oversight of the military and National Guard in some cases of domestic deployment.

WHOA!

Maybe Schiff could arrange a military overthrow of the government while he’s at it.

Schiff wants to add the policy to the NDAA.

Republicans fear Schiff is trying to block them from oversight if Republicans win the House in November.

“This un-American amendment will fundamentally and irreparably erode Congress’ constitutional oversight responsibility,” Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, a member of the Armed Services Committee and chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, told The Washington Times.

“House Democrats led by Adam Schiff are attempting to cover up for the national security crises of the weakest commander in chief in U.S. history.”

It gives a free pass to the Pentagon on domestic deployment. It would also affect border security, the riot at the US Capitol, and more.

The Schiff measure would suppress evidence obtained by the military during unlawful domestic deployment.

The Brennan Center for Justice was among dozens of far-left groups to back the measure. They said it would “establish clear consequences to deter the government” from wrongfully deploying the military in civil law enforcement situations under a law known as the Posse Comit­atus Act.

The 1878 law prohibits the Army or Air Force from enforcing U.S. laws unless authorized by the Constitution or Congress.

Congress must have oversight over all military deployments. This is nuts.

