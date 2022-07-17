Dem US: Aiding Cartels, People Drowning Daily, Drugs, Terrorists

The new Democrat USA aids and abets cartels and encourages people to come illegally despite one to two people drowning each day. They continue to allow it as drugs flood in, killing Americans and terrorists sneak through. It goes on as cartels and perverts take over parts of our cities.

One to two bodies a day turn up in the Rio Grande. People crossing illegally, including children, die regularly, and Joe Biden does not care. Democrats, the party of caring, do not care.

These same Democrats will soon control the nation with a one-party system.

You won’t like the country they have set up for us.

Deputy Constable Frank Bowles tells me that law enforcement and border patrol are discovering 1-2 dead bodies per day pulled from the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass and expects that number to rise after the ending of Title 42 on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/TadHmsRiFX — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) May 20, 2022

According to a CBP report, there were more than 207,416 encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border for the month of June. It’s the fourth consecutive month of over 200,000 encounters, and Border Patrol is forced into the position of aiding the cartels, bringing them into the country.

Texas Gov. Abbott and Arizona Gov. Ducey regularly busses illegal aliens into D.C.. The D.C. Mayor doesn’t like it when they show up in D.C. She wants only the Red States to suffer the consequences.

D.C. is getting a small example of what tiny TX & AZ border towns have had to deal with every single day, with far less capacity. https://t.co/R45VgE1jOm — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 17, 2022

According to the CBP, of that number, 26% tried to cross illegally at least once before in the past year.

Also, 68% were single adults, without children or accompanied by family members.

The June report shows there were 105,161 migrants removed from the U.S. last month, including 92,273 expelled under CDC’s Title 42 Order.

The CBP said 79,652 migrants were released into the US.

With June’s figures, there have now been 1,746,119 total encounters at the southern border in the 2022 fiscal year.

This already eclipses the record-setting 1,734,686 encounters set in the 2021 fiscal year, and there are still three months remaining in FY’22.

It also doesn’t count the gotaways.

TERRORISTS TOO

The Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) flagged six hits in June, bringing the total to 56 for FY’22, nearly double the 30 in the previous four years.

Only 19 terrorists caused 9/11. How many are already here or are included in the gotaways?

The US is aiding and abetting terrorists coming into the country. It’s madness.

The report also saw an increase in the number of unaccompanied children at the border.

The CBP found 15,271 unaccompanied children at the border in June, a four percent increase from May.

The average number of unaccompanied children in CBP custody was 752 per day, another increase from May’s average of 692 per day.

Caravans arrive daily.

Just arrived in Monterrey, Mexico , a key destination point for migrants crossing illegally into the US , from here the migrants form large caravans to head to the US border @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/qvrRfM3Hku — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 16, 2022

Upon arrival to the border this morning, hundreds of migrants being processed. Eagle Pass, TX. pic.twitter.com/RaaYjVeh3d — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) July 16, 2022

Criminals bring all of these people in, and Joe Biden is making Border Patrol accessories to their crimes.

The little girls were from Honduras & El Salvador & they had papers on them with contact info for family already in the U.S.

One of the girls was very talkative, as you can hear.

The Border Patrol union showed the senators cartel human smuggling wristbands all over area @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/yOnSYzwtfF — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 15, 2022

Drugs pouring in:

EXCLUSIVE: Newsmax border correspondent Jaeson Jones provides an inside look at how the Mexican cartels smuggle drugs and people across the U.S. southern border. MORE: https://t.co/vQFxKB79Qx pic.twitter.com/KdL0iZJOyf — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 15, 2022

