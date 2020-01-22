Schiff’s impeachment case rests partly on Trump’s old Russia joke

Adam Schiff opened his statements today with deception and conspiracy theories. He was hateful, calling the President a “king” and a “cheat.” Without evidence and despite a long investigation proving otherwise, he accused the President of acting as a puppet for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He quoted from Alexander Hamilton who surely rolled in his grave.

“When a man unprincipled in private life, desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper, possessed of considerable talents…[but] despotic…may justly be suspected that his object is to [undermine the Government itself].

As is true of most of what the Democrats in charge do and say, his quote more aptly fits him and his behavior.

Schiff actually played a joke that Trump said. He included it as one of the reasons he believes the President should be impeached.

We can say with certainty that he has no sense of humor.

Social media and the mainstream media are praising Schiff’s performance and you can’t find a fact-checker anywhere.

This is the impeachment joke:

After he received blowback from that joke, the President doubled down as he is wont to do, and told China to investigate the Bidens. That’s not illegal and is covered by a treaty. He is hardly serious, but to the Democrats, it’s proof. Schiff played the clip. The left thinks this is a confession.

Here’s the video @RepAdamSchiff just played on the floor of the Senate, in which Trump asked for illegal election assistance from 2 countries. There’s the confession. Every American should see this. #TrumpImpeachmentTrial #AdamSchiffROCKS pic.twitter.com/ZIvESilJWY — Swing Left (@swingleft) January 22, 2020

Schiff used assumptions as facts, repeatedly.

Adam Schiff keeps repeating statements from people like Gordon Sondland and George Kent who admit they either based their testimony on 3rd and 4th hand accounts, or had zero knowledge at all. Someone needs to remind Schiff: a few assumptions put together does NOT = a fact — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 22, 2020

There is a great deal of corruption around the Bidens. Someone should look into it.

Burisma is a corrupt Ukrainian gas co. run by a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch that hired Hunter Biden for at least 50k p/month w/no Ukraine or energy experience solely bc he was VP Biden’s son. Burisma/Biden shouldn’t be immune from scrutiny just bc Joe Biden is running for POTUS. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 22, 2020