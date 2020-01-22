Schiff’s impeachment case rests partly on Trump’s old Russia joke

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Adam Schiff opened his statements today with deception and conspiracy theories. He was hateful, calling the President a “king” and a “cheat.” Without evidence and despite a long investigation proving otherwise, he accused the President of acting as a puppet for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He quoted from Alexander Hamilton who surely rolled in his grave.

“When a man unprincipled in private life, desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper, possessed of considerable talents…[but] despotic…may justly be suspected that his object is to [undermine the Government itself].

As is true of most of what the Democrats in charge do and say, his quote more aptly fits him and his behavior.

Schiff actually played a joke that Trump said. He included it as one of the reasons he believes the President should be impeached.

We can say with certainty that he has no sense of humor.

Social media and the mainstream media are praising Schiff’s performance and you can’t find a fact-checker anywhere.

This is the impeachment joke:

After he received blowback from that joke, the President doubled down as he is wont to do, and told China to investigate the Bidens. That’s not illegal and is covered by a treaty. He is hardly serious,  but to the Democrats, it’s proof. Schiff played the clip. The left thinks this is a confession.

Schiff used assumptions as facts, repeatedly.

There is a great deal of corruption around the Bidens. Someone should look into it.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply