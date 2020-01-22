Worked up Joe mimics a reporter, tells him to “calm down”

Democrats know they have terrible candidates which is why they went for impeachment. They have to take out the competition. Their lead candidate, Joe Biden, has serious mental issues.

“WHY, WHY, WHY, WHY, WHY, WHY, WHY”

Joe Biden became visibly, I don’t know, strange – angry, with CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe after the newsman asked the former vice president why he attacked Sen. Bernie Sanders this week.

“Yesterday, you said you accepted Bernie’s apology, now you’re attacking him,” O’Keefe said. “Why are you doing that? Why wasn’t his apology enough, Mr. Vice President? Why attack Sanders?”

“Why, why, why, why, why, why, why?” Biden asked. “You’re getting nervous, man. Calm down, it’s okay. He apologized for saying that I was corrupt. He didn’t say anything about whether or not I was telling the truth about Social Security.”

Wow, @BernieSanders has Biden feeling SHOOK. Reporter: "Why did you attack Sanders?"@JoeBiden: "Why why why why why why why! Calm down, it's okay!"pic.twitter.com/doQE9rw7Ja — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) January 22, 2020

NO STANDING ARMIES

In another speech, he said we “don’t need standing armies.”

Say what?

What is he trying to say here?

.@JoeBiden, asked what he would say to Sen. McConnell in a private setting, gives a rambling, incoherent response pic.twitter.com/jNlry1ketG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 22, 2020

IMPORTING DRUNK DRIVERS

He isn’t going to deport drunk drivers. Gee, thanks, Joe, we really want more drunk drivers here — can’t have enough of them.

.@JoeBiden says he’d tell ICE not to deport illegals for DWIs: “You change the culture by saying you’re going to get fired. You’re fired if in fact you do that. You only arrest for the purpose of dealing with a felony that’s committed and I don’t count drunk driving as a felony.” pic.twitter.com/Q0KNL308dt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 22, 2020

CONFUSED AGAIN

.@JoeBiden seemed to forget what kind of shotgun he owns today in Ames, Iowa: pic.twitter.com/GAmhxuBios — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 22, 2020

Bernie supporters don’t like him:

Not only does Joe have probs telling the truth, Joe has big probs with anger- Biden talking down to a young female activist: “Look at my record, child!” We don’t need another cocky SOB in office. Spare yourself some dignity and step the f down, Joe. pic.twitter.com/7wXzyrD8FG — Thia is with Bernie 🩰😏✌️🔥 (@ThiaBallerina) January 22, 2020