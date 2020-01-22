Worked up Joe mimics a reporter, tells him to “calm down”

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Democrats know they have terrible candidates which is why they went for impeachment. They have to take out the competition. Their lead candidate, Joe Biden, has serious mental issues.

“WHY, WHY, WHY, WHY, WHY, WHY, WHY”

Joe Biden became visibly, I don’t know, strange – angry, with CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe after the newsman asked the former vice president why he attacked Sen. Bernie Sanders this week.

“Yesterday, you said you accepted Bernie’s apology, now you’re attacking him,” O’Keefe said. “Why are you doing that? Why wasn’t his apology enough, Mr. Vice President? Why attack Sanders?”

“Why, why, why, why, why, why, why?” Biden asked. “You’re getting nervous, man. Calm down, it’s okay. He apologized for saying that I was corrupt. He didn’t say anything about whether or not I was telling the truth about Social Security.”

NO STANDING ARMIES

In another speech, he said we “don’t need standing armies.”

Say what?

What is he trying to say here?

IMPORTING DRUNK DRIVERS

He isn’t going to deport drunk drivers. Gee, thanks, Joe, we really want more drunk drivers here — can’t have enough of them.

CONFUSED AGAIN

Bernie supporters don’t like him:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply