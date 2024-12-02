UN Led a New Global Censorship Declaration

Reclaim the Net reports that a UN-led censorship declaration has been signed at the Cascais Declaration at the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Global Forum in Portugal. They want more online censorship.

Marxist UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants more global censorship of online speech.

According to Reclaim the Net:

During the address, Guterres spoke about “unchecked digital platforms and AI” and accused them of allowing “hate speech to proliferate like never before” – and did not miss the opportunity to mention “misinformation and deepfakes” in the same context.

Guterres wants Big Tech, advertisers, and media – that is, along with some governments and organizations like the UN, among the most egregious offenders when it comes to online censorship – to double down.

“Taking responsibility for their role” in spreading hate speech, deepfakes, etc., was how he phrased it.

Critics say he introduced algorithmic censorship and demonetization under the stated “anti-misinformation and hate speech” scope, claiming it is more humane.

They want algorithms that pull out anything they don’t like, and they want to force platforms to implement it.

Fortunately, we have people willing to fight for us.

Elon Musk is battling against foreign censorship amid pressure from Brazil and Australia, both of which are trying to extend their censorship laws internationally! pic.twitter.com/eimpWrgfnw — Trump Girl (@MAGA__Patriot) April 26, 2024

