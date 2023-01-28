School AP Solicits Funds to Pay a Cartel

The shocking email below is from an assistant principal in a high school soliciting funds from teachers, asking them to pay a cartel for trafficking a child. It’s mind-boggling how the educator could also claim coyotes are “a group that helps people.”

It’s bad enough that our administration supports cartels, but now a high school assistant principal in Rhode Island wants teachers and other staff to fund illegal activities. The Principal turned around and canceled it as inappropriate.

The AP was likely worried about the child’s welfare, but we can’t ask people to support illegal immigration and fund cartels.

It looks like Mount Pleasant High School in Rhode Island is soliciting donations from teachers to pay a debt to a cartel that trafficked a student. pic.twitter.com/1LcZuR051d — Nicole Solas Domestic Terrorist! (@Nicoletta0602) January 27, 2023

This email was sent to the entire faculty and staff at Mount Pleasant High School in Rhode Island. pic.twitter.com/BUiHPgD1Bz — Nicole Solas Domestic Terrorist! (@Nicoletta0602) January 27, 2023

It’s not only inappropriate. It’s illegal.

The principal of Mount Pleasant High School in Rhode Island then sent an email to all faculty and staff saying “the nature of the request is not appropriate.” Does “not appropriate” mean illegal? pic.twitter.com/3zSVJv7fkv — Nicole Solas Domestic Terrorist! (@Nicoletta0602) January 27, 2023

