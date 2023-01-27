This Is What the CDC Knows About the Booster

By
M Dowling
-
1
35

This is what the CDC knows about the booster’s effectiveness against XBB or XBB.1.5, the latest variant. It’s not very reassuring.

If you are over 65 years, you might want to consider not getting a booster until the CDC researches the warning signals they uncovered. If you’re young, you might want to consider the myocarditis side effect.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
1 hour ago

This Is What the CDC Knows About the Booster. Absolutely Nothing!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz