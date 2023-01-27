This is what the CDC knows about the booster’s effectiveness against XBB or XBB.1.5, the latest variant. It’s not very reassuring.

Our Covid response in one screenshot. pic.twitter.com/njqOZLgIFO — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 27, 2023

If you are over 65 years, you might want to consider not getting a booster until the CDC researches the warning signals they uncovered. If you’re young, you might want to consider the myocarditis side effect.

CDC shrugs off increased risk of ischemic stroke from COVID bivalent boosters after identifying “safety signal”https://t.co/l0iNYAyPnJ — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) January 18, 2023

