Paul Pelosi Hammer Video – Graphic

By
M Dowling
-
4
140

Paul Pelosi was in his underwear, but maybe he sleeps in his underwear.

This is very violent and graphic.


lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
10 seconds ago

It is San Fransicko so maybe they were acting out a version of Peter, Paul and Mary’s, “If I had a Hammer”?

0
Reply
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

Paul Pelosi is holding his drink in his hand the whole time.

Sorry but it looks 100% like he knew his attacker well enough to have a drink with him.

If someone was about to attack you and finally the police showed up to your door, would not the first thing you tell them is to grab the attacker, to say instantly ; ” help me he wants to harm me !!!”???

But Paul Pelosi simply stands, relaxed, calm as with a friend or a lover, he simply stands there holding his drink as if the police had interrupted two friends or two lovers and everything was fine.

NO ONE I repeat NO ONE holds his drink that way when they are being threatened by an intruder.

It looks like they were about to have or had just had homosexual relations, were having a drink in their underwear.

Notice that when Pelosi opens the door( calmly, very relaxed as if nothing is going on ), Depape is tying up his bathrobe…just as two lovers that have been interrupted by a knock at the door.

Sorry but the more I look at the tape the more it looks like two homosexuals, Pelosi holding his drink is WAY too relaxed to be in the presence of a stranger, an intruder, an attacker

The fact in the end Depape attacks Pelosi does not change the way Pelosi answered the door seconds before ; in his underwear, very calm, very relaxed, not begging to be saved, and holding a drink as if everything was normal.

They are gay lovers. PERIOD.

0
Reply
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
1 hour ago

The Video is meaningless if we don’t know the full, complete, and truthful back story.

0
Reply
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
24 minutes ago
Reply to  GuvGeek

The video reveals a lot.

The fact Pelosi opens the door very calmly, does not beg the police AT ALL to save him, and is holding in his left hand a drink, indicates Pelosi knew Depape and did not feel threatened at all

It also indicates Depape was not an intruder ; who holds a drink when a stranger breaks into their house ???

Who just says HI to the police instead of ; ” HELP ME HELP ME this man broke into my house wants to harm me !!!”, I ll tell you who ; two people who know each other and are having a drink together a drink Pelosi is holding in his hand the whole time as if everything was fine.

The behavior of Paul Pelosi in that short video says more than anything we have heard so far.

Don t forget when Pelosi called 911 he said a friend was there NOT a dangerous intruder.

The video confirms they knew each other well.

The video does not prove there was gay sex, but it strongly suggests that was the whole point of the evening together that ended badly.

0
Reply
