School board declares ‘Black Lives Matter’ to be ‘government speech,’ no opposing views allowed









The Rochester, Minnesota, school board has declared “Black Lives Matter” to be “government speech.”

“The Rochester Public Schools board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to make several phrases and images, including “Black Lives Matter,” as ‘government speech,’ meaning the school can’t be held liable for allowing those views while not allowing opposing views.”

What? Opposing views not allowed? And what the hay is government speech?

“But it’s not just “Black lives matter,” in Rochester schools, speech concerning “Brown lives matter,” “Indigenous lives matter, “Stop Asian hate”, as well as the pride flag, are now all declared official government speech.”

So now we can debauch the First Amendment by declaring something ‘government speech?’

Black Lives Matter is a violent Marxist Global Network. They’re communists and that’s who these people are using to indoctrinate children.

The Leftist board voted unanimously and that should scare you.

