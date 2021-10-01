School Boards Assoc. wants Biden to label angry parents -‘domestic terrorists’

















The National School Boards Association wants the Biden administration to label parents speaking out at school board meetings as “domestic terrorists.” CNN gave their president a platform to spew this hysterical nonsense.

They claim they want protection from angry mobs. In fact, they have security at these meetings dragging parents out or they simply storm out themselves.

The first part of this clip focused on one rogue parent in Tennessee who was unknown to everyone protesting. The clip is dishonest, but it is CNN.

The schools are teaching anti-white racism and anti-Americanism but they don’t want to be held accountable. As a result, they want Biden to silence people.

Watch:

Yesterday the National School Boards Association called on the Biden Admin to start labeling parents speaking out at school board meetings as “domestic terrorists.” Today CNN invited their president on to help advance the cause. pic.twitter.com/eRlOuk1h9m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 1, 2021

Related















