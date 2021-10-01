US attorney pick will ban prosecuting crimes like larceny, shoplifting, resisting arrest…

















Rachel Rollins, the nominee for Massachusetts US District Attorney is a vocal critic of prosecuting crime. But she meets Democrat criteria as a Black woman. Nothing else matters to them.

“You have the power to determine charges and what crimes to prosecute,” she has said. Charges of crimes on her list of 15 should [always] be dismissed without conditions: trespass, shoplifting, larceny, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, receiving stolen goods, driving with a suspended license [mostly for drunk drivers],

She wants absolute power and to decide what the laws are.

Senator Cotton said that “Rachael Rollins is the very epitome of a Soros prosecutor”—we call them rogue prosecutors—because of her radical pro-criminal, anti-victim policies that harm victims, harm communities, and attempt to fundamentally transform our criminal justice system.

Cotton said, “Rollins, like San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin and Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner and Los Angeles’ George Gascon, is out to destroy the criminal justice system from within.”

Watch:

Some of the charges that Rollins thinks “should be declined or dismissed pre-arraignment without conditions. The presumption is that charges that fall into this category should always be declined”: ✅Trespass

✅Shoplifting

✅B&E

✅Resisting arrestpic.twitter.com/4ZX61TiKgE — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 30, 2021

Anyone who reads this document knows exactly what kind of radical Rachael Rollins is. pic.twitter.com/f6eVJH3t2f — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 30, 2021

