School Rehires Black Security Guard Fired Over the ‘N’ Word

To fight racism, a Wisconsin school fired a black security guard who used the ‘n’ word while telling a student not to use the ‘n’ word.

This is not satire.

The man, Marion Anderson, an 11-year employee, was being verbally abused by a student spewing racist epithets.

“Every type of N-word you can think of, that’s what he was calling me,” Anderson said. “I said, do not call me that name. I’m not your N-word. Do not call me that.”

He also told the unruly student to stop calling him a “b-tch ass n-gga.”

Because Anderson repeated the ‘n’ word when reprimanding the student, he was fired for breaking school rules. The “n-word” is forbidden in any context, the school’s principal, Karen Boran explained in an email.

The school officials have a zero tolerance policy and, in their microscopic perspective, circumstances don’t matter.

Current controversy at my daughter's high school: Student calls a black security guard the n-word. Security guard says "don't call me a [n-word],"gets fired for violating the district's zero-tolerance policy on racial slurs.

The Associated Press reported, “A Wisconsin school district is rehiring a black security guard after he was fired last week for repeating a racial slur while telling a student not to use it,” a union official said Monday.

“Doug Keillor, executive director of Madison Teachers Inc., said that the union was contacted by school officials Monday saying interim Superintendent Jane Belmore decided to rescind the firing of Marlon Anderson.”

That’s good and OBVIOUS! Now they should fire the idiot who fired him and suspend the student who called him the ‘n’ word.

Anderson said he was not angry about his firing because he has received “a busload of love” from supporters.

Anderson told WMTV-TV on Sunday that he hasn’t had time to be upset because of support he has received. He said people have stopped him on the street to hug him. Students from Madison West High School also staged a walkout Friday in support.

He was even given another job within days.

He’s a keeper.