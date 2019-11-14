School shooting at Saugus High School in Cali — UPDATE

Update: 1:16 pm.m.EST: A female victim is dead and five are injured.

THE STORY

Police say several people have been injured in a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. The school district is under lockdown as police search for a gunman who shot at least five people outside the school, according to recent reports. NBC reported seven were shot.

Henry Mayo Hospital reports they have received two patients in critical condition, and three were en route at the time of the last report. We will provide updates as they become available.

An Asian male in dark clothing is reportedly the shooter. He is a student at the high school. CNN and the LA County Sheriff’s office is now reporting that the suspect is being treated at a local hospital.

We have a photo of the shooter but we need a second confirmation before we post. The gun control in this area is very stringent. We mention that because the anti-gun people are already damning gun owners to hell on social media.

Police have surrounded his home.

As of 12:17 p.m. EST:

