Update: 1:16 pm.m.EST: A female victim is dead and five are injured.

UPDATE: One female patient has died, two males are in critical condition, one male in “good” condition after school shooting in California https://t.co/zdxr9nG5zh — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) November 14, 2019

THE STORY

Police say several people have been injured in a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. The school district is under lockdown as police search for a gunman who shot at least five people outside the school, according to recent reports. NBC reported seven were shot.

Henry Mayo Hospital reports they have received two patients in critical condition, and three were en route at the time of the last report. We will provide updates as they become available.

A parent of a child at Saugus High School says his son was present as the shooting unfolded. “My son was in the quad where it started,” he said. “And the minute he heard shots, he ran. We have a meeting space and he ran to our meeting space.” https://t.co/qCVVc5NFGv pic.twitter.com/Fsr4jCPTKh — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 14, 2019

An Asian male in dark clothing is reportedly the shooter. He is a student at the high school. CNN and the LA County Sheriff’s office is now reporting that the suspect is being treated at a local hospital.

Update regarding the shooting at #SaugusHigh, suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital. — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) November 14, 2019

We have a photo of the shooter but we need a second confirmation before we post. The gun control in this area is very stringent. We mention that because the anti-gun people are already damning gun owners to hell on social media.

Police have surrounded his home.

Waiting to hear the status of the shooter. Police have cleared is house after his cell phone pinged off a tower near there #schoolshooting #saugus pic.twitter.com/vFVyGjiM6G — Hollie Migdol (@HMigdol) November 14, 2019

WATCH #LIVE: Multiple people have been have been shot at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, prompting schools in the area to be placed on lockdown and a massive response from sheriff’s deputies and paramedics. https://t.co/fEfbR7yJuh — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 14, 2019

As of 12:17 p.m. EST:

PLEASE AVOID AREA NEAR SAUGUS HIGHS SCHOOL SHOOTING, do not clock roadways as we have emergency vehicles still responding. It is an active scene and investigation we ask parents to please safely respond to Central Park or Bouquet Canyon Church to reunite with your child/student. pic.twitter.com/9T8FvJkGze — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019