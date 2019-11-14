Hard-left pro-criminal DAs win under the guise of criminal justice reform

Daily Caller News Foundation reported that three D.C. suburbs are at grave risk now that George Soros social justice candidates won their elections with heavy funding from out-of-state, amounting to over $2 million. This is in addition to the many similar races won by SJWs in places like San Francisco where they just voted in Chesa Boudin, a socialist/communist.

The candidates are very radical. They can call themselves Democrats but they are the neo-communists.

Soros wants to force his hard-left criminal justice on the nation.

THERE GOES VIRGINIA

In Fairfax County, Virginia, Democratic incumbent Ray Morrogh quit the party, saying opponent Steve Descano is unqualified to be in charge of public safety. In Arlington, Virginia, Democratic incumbent Theo Stamos said Parisa Dehghani-Tafti ran on the “preposterous” notion that the tony suburb was a bastion of racial unrest.

These hard-left SJWs call themselves “reformers,” which is nothing more than a guise for Marxists.

The incumbents — Democrats — say these winners will not handle public safety and their platform relies on manufactured racism and over-incarceration where it has no basis in fact. These are wealthy, liberal areas.

One of the winners, Descano, has a past. For example, he lied in his closing argument in one case, and the judge overturned the judgment.

Descano’s plan for “progressive justice” includes “ending mass incarceration” and eliminating cash bail.

The populace didn’t realize what they voted into office.

Police Benevolent Association of Fairfax County President Andrew Wright said in a statement that “The stated goals of Mr. Descano to decrease or eliminate the prosecution of minor theft and drug cases will change our county for years to come.”

In Loudoun County, Virginia, the wealthiest county in America, Buta Biberaj narrowly defeated Republican incumbent prosecutor Nicole Wittmann after the Soros PAC spent $845,000 on her. Wittmann raised $113,000 with no single enormous donation.

THIS IS GOING ON EVERYWHERE IN THE NATION

In previous election cycles, Soros’s PAC helped install Kim Foxx, a Chicago prosecutor who gained notoriety for her role in the Jussie Smollett case, and Larry Krasner, a Philadelphia prosecutor who the city’s federal prosecutor blamed for a “culture of disrespect” after a felon allegedly shot six police officers in August.

Here is a segment on Krasner and the issue in general:

There are other cases — many others.

The Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins, a Soros-PAC-funded DA in Massachusetts, won’t charge antifa criminals. We mentioned Chesa Boudin in San Francisco, the son of two terrorists, raised by two other terrorists-communists, Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn. He will make the city a haven for even more foreign nationals, criminals included. He also doesn’t believe in punishing criminals for much, if at all, like Krasner.

Queer Latina Tiffany Caban [that’s how she describes herself] is another one who is very far-left and will do tremendous damage in Queens.

Several Texas races, even Oklahoma were under the same funding pressure.

The winners are criminals. The losers are law-abiding citizens.

