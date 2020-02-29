Coronavirus (Covid-19) is NOT The Plague, be smart, read this

Stating the obvious — obvious to everyone but the democrat media — Covid-19 is not The Plague. It’s probably not even going to be as bad as the flu. It’s serious and we need a vaccine, but it’s not what the media wants you to believe (for political reasons). The President acted immediately with quarantines and other measures. The President is not the virus nor did he create it like the NY Times and other irresponsible publications want you to believe.

Out of about 84,000 who were afflicted with the disease, about 2700 people died from the new strain of coronavirus. The people who have to worry — the elderly, men, and those with underlying conditions.

To give Covid-19 some perspective, last flu season, from October to February, 31 million Americans caught the flu, with 210,000 to 370,000 flu sufferers hospitalized because of the virus. Another 12,000 to 30,000 died.

According to the CDC, about .13% of people who contract the flu will die. Currently, if China isn’t lying, it appears the mortality rate of COVID-19 is 3.4%.

Johns Hopkins data on the virus:

As of this day, there are:

85,681 cases

39,746 recoveries

2,933 deaths

66 cases in the United States

0 deaths in the United States from the virus

Right now, Brit Hume is trying to add some sanity to the madness and is getting torched by the leftist Twitterati. The truth is not acceptable.

Coronavirus allegedly lives longer on surfaces than the flu, so keep washing your hands, and don’t touch your face or anyone else’s. Use soap. That is far more important than a mask.

The virus has little impact on the young and does the most to impact the elderly and men. In fact, the Imperial College of London suggests this really may be more like an aggressive seasonal flu. The latest information indicates that most people don’t even know they have it. That would lower the mortality rate of Covid-19, if true.

China has about 80,000 people with the disease, but in a population of one billion, that’s not very many.

TWEETS AND LINKS TO READ

You might not get this from reading much. Of the coverage – quote — “Though it poses a se­ri­ous risk for some—namely older in­di­vid­u­als and those with un­der­ly­ing health con­di­tions—for the ma­jority it will likely be a rel­atively mild ill­ness.” https://t.co/PtRjM0Lq9I — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 28, 2020

Interesting perspective from a corona virus patient who’s less freaked out about it than many people who don’t have it. https://t.co/HCTD7iGxzl — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 29, 2020

Very clear and easily understood primer on the coronavirus from a Toronto family doctor. Highly recommended. https://t.co/9n9A6T1bIm — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 29, 2020

No SHAME: Brit Hume makes Dem candidates look even WORSE for pushing false claims about coronavirus for political benefit https://t.co/RclE2aQ71W via @twitchyteam — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 28, 2020

Two virologists I’ve spoken to say coronavirus is not an end of days virus. They say take precautions/work for a vaccine, but emphasized this isn’t “the big one.” — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) February 28, 2020