Senator will try to censure Schumer for threats against SCOTUS, what will Mitch do?

Senator Josh Hawley will attempt to censure Chuck Schumer for threatening Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, but what will Mitch McConnell do?

THE BACKGROUND

As we reported yesterday, Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, called out two justices by name and threatened them. He said Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh “would pay the price” if they don’t vote the way he wants them to vote.

In a rare rebuke, Justice Roberts called Schumer’s threats “dangerous.”

Schumer then came up with the absurd excuse that he was actually threatening Senate Republicans.

The comments he made are far more egregious than anything Roger Stone said about the judge in his case, Amy Berman Jackson.

Schumer shouted, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!” Schumer warned. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Watch this clip:

Senator Schumer’s hacks responded to Justice Roberts’ rebuke by gaslighting us. He lied, claiming he was after Senate Republicans. Then he lied and said the President attacked Justices Ginsburg and Sotomayor, when, in fact, President Trump was responding to their attacks.

THE CENSURE

The question now is what will Mitch McConnell do? Schumer should at least be censured, but our guess is nothing will be done. It’s the good old boys, you know.

Sen.Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said on Wednesday night that he will try to censure Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) after remarks made toward Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

“I would call on Schumer to apologize, but we all know he has no shame,” Hawley tweeted. “So tomorrow I will introduce a motion to censure Schumer for his pathetic attempt at intimidation” of SCOTUS.

Sen. Hawley called Schumer’s comment “disgusting, shameful, and frankly, WEAK.”

The Hill reported that Hawley will likely face an uphill climb to successfully censure Schumer; the Senate has only censured nine members since 1789, according to the Senate Historical Office.

DEMOCRATS ARE ALLOWED TO THREATEN JUSTICES

Life, Liberty, & Levin” host Mark Levin blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Wednesday and called for the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate his “direct threats” against two Supreme Court justices.

In a pair of posts on Twitter Wednesday evening, Levin wrote: “Chuck Schumer’s direct threats today against two Supreme Court justices absolutely does endanger them … Schumer also insisted that the justices rule on an active case as he demands.”

He continued, “Schumer should be sanctioned by the Bar, admonished by the Senate, investigated by the Senate ethics committee, and even reviewed by the DOJ.  No individual, let alone the Senate Democrat leader, who is also a lawyer, should escape accountability for his loathsome conduct.”

Democrats are allowed to threaten two Supreme Court Justices and Schumer will get away with it. We have two-tiered justice.

We agree with James Woods, ask every Democrat at every event if they agree with Schumer:

