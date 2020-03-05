Senator will try to censure Schumer for threats against SCOTUS, what will Mitch do?

Senator Josh Hawley will attempt to censure Chuck Schumer for threatening Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, but what will Mitch McConnell do?

THE BACKGROUND

As we reported yesterday, Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, called out two justices by name and threatened them. He said Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh “would pay the price” if they don’t vote the way he wants them to vote.

In a rare rebuke, Justice Roberts called Schumer’s threats “dangerous.”

Schumer then came up with the absurd excuse that he was actually threatening Senate Republicans.

The comments he made are far more egregious than anything Roger Stone said about the judge in his case, Amy Berman Jackson.

Schumer shouted, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!” Schumer warned. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Watch this clip:

Noticed Schumer’s spox said his comments threatening Gorsuch, Kavanaugh were a “deliberate misinterpretation” and that he was threatening “Senate Republicans,” not SCOTUS. Here are Schumer’s complete remarks. His threats against Gorsuch, Kavanaugh were accurately reported. pic.twitter.com/m5Ski6ryqd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 5, 2020

Senator Schumer’s hacks responded to Justice Roberts’ rebuke by gaslighting us. He lied, claiming he was after Senate Republicans. Then he lied and said the President attacked Justices Ginsburg and Sotomayor, when, in fact, President Trump was responding to their attacks.

And now this from @jameswegmann – “Schumer’s flacks are gaslighting. Schumer addressed his threat to Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh by name and literally pointed at the court. Check the tape.” – Sasse Spokesman James Wegmann — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 4, 2020

THE CENSURE

The question now is what will Mitch McConnell do? Schumer should at least be censured, but our guess is nothing will be done. It’s the good old boys, you know.

Sen.Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said on Wednesday night that he will try to censure Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) after remarks made toward Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

“I would call on Schumer to apologize, but we all know he has no shame,” Hawley tweeted. “So tomorrow I will introduce a motion to censure Schumer for his pathetic attempt at intimidation” of SCOTUS.

Now @chuckschumer is threatening Supreme Court Justices personally, to the point of implying their physical safety is endangered. Disgusting, shameful, and frankly, WEAK https://t.co/4E67VWerVv — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 5, 2020

Sen. Hawley called Schumer’s comment “disgusting, shameful, and frankly, WEAK.”

The Hill reported that Hawley will likely face an uphill climb to successfully censure Schumer; the Senate has only censured nine members since 1789, according to the Senate Historical Office.

DEMOCRATS ARE ALLOWED TO THREATEN JUSTICES

“Life, Liberty, & Levin” host Mark Levin blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Wednesday and called for the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate his “direct threats” against two Supreme Court justices.

In a pair of posts on Twitter Wednesday evening, Levin wrote: “Chuck Schumer’s direct threats today against two Supreme Court justices absolutely does endanger them … Schumer also insisted that the justices rule on an active case as he demands.”

He continued, “Schumer should be sanctioned by the Bar, admonished by the Senate, investigated by the Senate ethics committee, and even reviewed by the DOJ. No individual, let alone the Senate Democrat leader, who is also a lawyer, should escape accountability for his loathsome conduct.”

2. Schumer should be sanctioned by the Bar, admonished by the Senate, investigated by the Senate ethics committee, and even reviewed by the DOJ. No individual, let alone the Senate Democrat leader, who is also a lawyer, should escape accountability for his loathsome conduct. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 5, 2020

Democrats are allowed to threaten two Supreme Court Justices and Schumer will get away with it. We have two-tiered justice.

We agree with James Woods, ask every Democrat at every event if they agree with Schumer:

Every DEMOCRAT must be asked: Do you agree with Chuck Schumer that Supreme Court Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh must knuckle to his will or they “won’t know what hit them?” At every debate, every town hall, every hearing, every Democrat must be asked this. https://t.co/NwmXhj1IUz — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 5, 2020