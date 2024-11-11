Schumer Bans Dave McCormick from Attending Orientation

Sen. Chuck Schumer has banned Dave McCormick from attending orientation. His opponent, incumbent Bob Casey, was down over 40,000 ballots yesterday; allegedly, only 30,000 remain outstanding. Casey won’t concede.

The AP called the election for Dave McCormick as the new senator for Pennsylvania.

Chuck Schumer has refused to allow Dave McCormick to attend the new senator orientation.

Mike Lee and other senators plan to walk Dave McCormick into the orientation, daring Schumer to have them arrested.

.@SenSchumer, let @DaveMcCormickPA into new-member orientation! I can’t think of another time when a senator-elect has been excluded from the Senate’s week-long orientation for new senators—which is set to occur this week https://t.co/UXxaaFU21R — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 10, 2024

Fantastic! So glad that I’ll be joined by @KatieBrittforAL and @Eric_Schmitt in escorting @DaveMcCormickPA into the Capitol for “freshman orientation,” from which Schumer is trying to exclude McCormick. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 10, 2024

Senator-elect Dave McCormick won. Chuck Schumer's shameful, election-denying decision to block McCormick from Senate orientation shows Schumer's true character. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 10, 2024

Senator Schumer not allowing Senator-elect @DaveMcCormickPA to be a part of Senate orientation this week is unacceptable. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) November 10, 2024

Every vote should be counted but it’s clear @DaveMcCormickPA has won this race and I’m excited to be able to serve alongside him. He should be able to attend orientation this week with all his new colleagues so that he’s ready to start serving his constituents in Pennsylvania. — James Lankford (@jameslankford) November 10, 2024

What the HELL is going on at the Bob Casey campaign headquarters? @Bob_Casey @BobCaseyHQ DAVE MCCORMICK IS THE WINNER The only remaining votes are coming in from Cambria County (GOP stronghold) It's time for Bob Casey to concede the race to @DaveMcCormickPA DO IT BOB!!! — Cliff Maloney (@Maloney) November 7, 2024

PS: @DaveMcCormickPA won and there is no universe where that can be undone, even with votes still outstanding. https://t.co/bxdR4aXKBE — Jondavid “JD” Longo (@JondavidRLongo) November 9, 2024

PA voters elected @DaveMcCormickPA. The campaign is over and the political denialism and obstruction needs to end. Democratic Senate leadership must allow Dave to attend orientation with his new colleagues so he can get to work. https://t.co/3ypjwssZW6 — Capito for WV (@CapitoforWV) November 10, 2024