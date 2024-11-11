Schumer Bans Dave McCormick from Attending Orientation

By
M DOWLING
-
1
12

Sen. Chuck Schumer has banned Dave McCormick from attending orientation. His opponent, incumbent Bob Casey, was down over 40,000 ballots yesterday; allegedly, only 30,000 remain outstanding. Casey won’t concede.

The AP called the election for Dave McCormick as the new senator for Pennsylvania.

Chuck Schumer has refused to allow Dave McCormick to attend the new senator orientation.

Mike Lee and other senators plan to walk Dave McCormick into the orientation, daring Schumer to have them arrested.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz