President Milei Destroys the UN’s Reputation in Under 10 Minutes

During a General Assembly meeting, Argentina’s President Milei condemned the UN’s 2030 agenda and the flouting of its mission.

He destroyed the UN’s reputation by citing facts.

“At a certain point, this organization stopped upholding the principles outlined in its founding declaration […]

In this very house that claims to protect human rights, they have allowed the entry of bloody dictatorships, such as those of Cuba and Venezuela, without the slightest reproach […]

In this very house that claims to defend the rights of women, it allows countries that punish their women for showing skin to join the committee for the elimination of discrimination against women […]

In this very house, there is a systemic voting pattern against the State of Israel, which is the only country in the Middle East that defends liberal democracy while simultaneously demonstrating a total inability to respond to terrorism.”

The 2030 Agenda: A Super National Socialist Government Program

“I want to be clear about the position of the Argentine agenda. The 2030 agenda, although well-intentioned in its goals, is nothing more than a super National Socialist government program that aims to solve the problems of modernity with solutions that undermine the sovereignty of nation-states and violate the right to life, liberty, and property of individuals.

“It is an agenda that aims to solve poverty, inequality, and discrimination with legislation that only deepens these issues because the history of the world shows that the only way to guarantee prosperity is by limiting the power of the monarch, ensuring equality before the law and defending the right to life, liberty and property of individuals. It has been precisely the adoption of this agenda, which responds to privileged interests, and the abandonment of the principles outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of the United Nations that has distorted the role of This institution…”

pic.twitter.com/WladHciLwu

UN’s reputation got completely destroyed by Argentine President Milei during his speech at the general assembly: “[…] At a certain point, this organization stopped upholding the principles outlined in its founding declaration […] In this very house… — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) November 9, 2024