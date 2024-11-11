Trump Made His First Statement About the Senate Majority Leader

Donald Trump broke his silence on the Senate Majority Leader’s position that Mitch McConnell is trying to control on his way out the door. He commented on X about securing critical judge positions.

“Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!), without which we will not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner. Sometimes the votes can take two years, or more. This is what they did four years ago, and we cannot let it happen again. We need positions filled IMMEDIATELY! Additionally, no Judges should be approved during this period of time because the Democrats are looking to ram through their Judges as the Republicans fight over Leadership. THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE. THANK YOU!”

That’s a start. We also don’t need John Thune or John Cornyn.

Many people were concerned about the staff Donald Trump picked in 2017. That’s not happening this time around.

President Trump is looking for very different people to help him drain the swamp. He told two war-oriented former employees looking for work in the swamp that they would not be invited back: Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo.

So far, most of the old staff who did not help him realize his agenda aren’t returning.

THERE ARE NEW SHERIFFS IN TOWN

He now has Elon Musk, RFK, Tulsi Gabbard, and Vivek Ramaswamy, notably intelligent, inspired, patriotic Americans.

Elon Musk risked everything to help Donald Trump make America great again.

The administration sent every agency after him and his companies. He was threatened with prison and deportation, lied about, and Der Spiegel called him Public Enemy #2 in Germany. The outlet said he was collaborating with Donald Trump to undermine liberal democracy. At least one British official suggested Mr. Musk could extradited over his free “hate speech” platform.

Investigative reporter and full-time fascist Dave Troy had a wealth of ideas on how to destroy Mr. Musk.

Revoke his citizenship, declare him an enemy combatant, indict him, seize his companies, nationalize Starlink. Whatever can be done, do it. Now. — Dave Troy (@davetroy) November 8, 2024

The left is working hard to discredit him.

Tulsi Gabbard was put on a terror watch list, and Marshals were forced to follow her around when she traveled.

RFK has been ostracized by many, even in his own family, and demonized in the media.

RFK said the scale of change Trump is looking at is revolutionary, and he thinks he can do it.

Every agency needs to be cut to size, and Trump has talked about moving at least one out of D.C.

America was one step away from becoming a totalitarian state. This time around, Trump gets it when it comes to staffing. He’s looking for the right people and not going with D.C. politicians.