Cali Board of Ed sued over forcing kids to pray to Aztec gods

















The Thomas More Society filed suit against The California Board of Education over their new ‘ethnic studies’ curricula and the prayer to the gods of the Aztec Empire.

Late last month, the legal group wrote a letter to the California board demanding that officials delete the Aztec prayer from the curriculum. They didn’t get a response so they filed a lawsuit. They are opposed to the teaching of religion in a taxpayer-funded school.

Parents should have the right to opt their children out.

The prayer has students appealing to the Aztec gods—including the god of human sacrifice—for the power to become “warriors” for “social justice.” Students seek “a revolutionary spirit” through these incantations.

In part, the chant says:

In order to be warriors of love, of love, for our gente, representin’ justice, justice, local to global, global to local, global to local, ecological and social, social, justice, justice.

Not just thinkin’ and takin’ but makin’ things happen, with agency resiliency, and a revolutionary spirit.

Transformation, liberation, education, emancipation, imagination, revitalization, liberation, transformation, decolonization, liberation, education emancipation

This is LaRaza Reconquista anti-America, anti-white hate.

There is a lot more wrong with the ethnic studies curricula than just the prayer. It calls for ‘decolonization of American society,” in addition to having children chant to the Aztec god of human sacrifice. One author says the solution for the colonizers is ‘counter-genocide against white Christians.

Reporter Christopher Rufo writes: California’s Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, based on the Marxist “pedagogy of the oppressed,” instructs students to “challenge racist, bigoted, discriminatory, imperialist/colonial beliefs” and critique “white supremacy, racism and other forms of power and oppression.”

The point of this is all whites, especially white Christians are racist and they are colonizers. Therefore, they are all white supremacists. They should be hated, maybe even killed.

The author decries our early American history: “Eurocentric, white supremacist, capitalist, patriarchal, heteropatriarchal, and anthropocentric paradigm brought from Europe.”

THE US CULTURE IS EVIL Rufo continues: According to Cuauhtin, whites began “grabbing the land,” “hatching hierarchies,” and “developing for [whiteness],” which created “excess wealth” that “became the basis for the capitalist economy.” Whites continue to subject minorities to “domestication” and “zombification.” They are lying about our wonderful culture to destroy it. Yet, it is what made this country great. However, these people are communists and they don’t like our freedoms. From Rufo: In a related “mandala,” Cuauhtin claims that white Christians committed “theocide” against indigenous tribes, killing their gods and replacing them with Christianity. White settlers thus established a regime of “coloniality, dehumanization, and genocide.” He’s talking about priests and Evangelical ministers here. The author of the curriculum wants to destroy us in a counter-genocide: The solution, according to the curriculum materials, is to “name, speak to, resist, and transform the hegemonic Eurocentric neocolonial condition” in a posture of “transformational resistance.” The ultimate goal, Cuauhtin says, is to engineer a “countergenocide” against whites. These are the Reconquista nutjobs taking over California. This is one of LaRaza’s leaders, probably dead now:

