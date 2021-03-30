Schumer figured out how to neuter the filibuster so Dems can spend wildly









Senate Majority Leader Chuck E. Schumer plans to pass a third US-destroying bill this year using budget reconciliation. He will resurrect an obscure procedure that sidesteps the filibuster so Democrats [socialists] can ram through Biden’s hard-left agenda, according to a report by The Washington Times.

Schumer proposes expanding the budget reconciliation process, which allows Congress to pass spending, revenue, and debt measures with a simple majority of 51 votes. Reconciliation measures are not subject to the filibuster requiring 60 votes for passage. They can only be used once a year.

Schumer’s used Reconciliation twice and wants to use it two more times.

Democrats have the slimmest of margins in the House and it’s a 50-50 Senate. He does not have the mandate to violate every rule and every law to make the USA a socialist nation. but that won’t stop him. Power is the ultimate aphrodisiac.

“It is hugely irresponsible for Schumer to consider undermining the few remaining rules that might bring discipline to federal budgeting,” said Chris Edwards, director of tax policy studies at the libertarian Cato Institute. “The reconciliation rules were created to reduce deficits, but both parties have been using them to vastly increase deficits. It’s perverse.”

Democrats used the process to pass the American Rescue Plan which was a bailout/payoff bill for $1.9 trillion. It technically counted as last year. Therefore, Dems plan to ram through an infrastructure/reparations/climate change bill that’s now up to about $4 trillion allegedly.

Schumer found a clause that he says will let him do it a couple more times.

The clause states that “at any time after [a reconciliation bill] has been agreed to … and before the end of such fiscal year, the two Houses may adopt a concurrent resolution” to revise the legislation.

Chuck U E Schumer says it will let them put through another massive [socialist] bill.

Far-far-Left Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, and other leftists say the filibuster should not stand in the way of Mr. Biden’s agenda on gun control, climate change, or voting rights.

Republicans contend that without the filibuster, the Senate’s deliberative nature would be diminished and the chamber would be transformed into a majority-dominated body similar to the House of Representatives.

It would also allow Democrats to destroy the U.S. dollar, crash our economy ala Cloward and Piven, and then ram through neo-Marxism ala Venezuela.

