San Diego teachers to teach illegals in-person while most Cali kids are on a computer









Teachers from San Diego Unified School District are teaching migrant children in person before their own students receive in-person instruction.

The San Diego County School Board is sending teachers to teach illegal alien children while children of taxpayers in San Diego are sitting at home learning little on the computer.

SDUSD students are currently learning in an online-only format and are expected to move into a hybrid model on April 12. At that point, they will be learning in a combination of in-person and online formats, according to the school district’s website.

“We have 130,000 kids who haven’t been allowed in a classroom for over a year in the San Diego United School District. It’s great that there’s in-person learning for those unaccompanied minors from Central America, but I wish every child in San Diego Country was allowed the same opportunity for in-person teaching,” San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond told Fox News.

“The system is broken when San Diego teachers are teaching migrant children in person, but the 100k students of taxpaying families at San Diego Unified School District are stuck learning in Zoom school,” Emily Diaz, an SDUSD parent, told Fox News in an email.

The San Diego County Board of Education will be sending teachers for in-person learning for the migrant children at the convention center. It’s great there’s in-person learning for them, I wish every child in San Diego County was allowed the same opportunity. — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) March 29, 2021

Related