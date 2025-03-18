Schumer Found the Winning Dem Talking Point: We’re All “Greedy”

Senator Chuck Schumer has been searching for the argument that will bring back lost voters, and we think he found it! He is calling Americans names. We’re “greedy” if we don’t want to be taxed into oblivion. Also, since the government is responsible for all our success, we need to let them regulate us endlessly with a smile on our faces.

He made his big government speech on The View today.

Schumer is worth $85 million. He should be taxed at the Bernie Sanders recommended rate of 90%. Anything else would prove he is greedy.

You can see that Schumer found the way to win everyone back! Their polls will shoot right up now!

Democrats can’t stop winning.


