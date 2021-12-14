Schumer Gets Big $$$ to Keep Nord Stream 2 Going for Putin

















“A single, ominous question now hangs over the White House: What could possibly cause President Trump to put the interests of Russia over those of the United States?” Senator Schumer insinuated in 2018, Daniel Greenfield writes.

Schumer also demanded a special prosecutor in the manufactured Russiagate conspiracy. He pushed the false story that Trump was in bed with Vladimir Putin.

Yet, Schumer is blocking the Nord Stream 2 pipeline sanctions. The pipeline will give Russia control of Europe’s energy.

There is a reason Schumer as Daniel Greenfield points out. Schumer is in bed with Putin.

Schumer, along with a number of other top Democrats, receive campaign contributions from top Democrat fundraiser Vincent Roberti whose lobbying firm was paid over $8.5 million by Nord Stream 2 which is owned by Putin’s state-run Gazprom energy monopoly.

Roberti, a former Dem politician, has maxed out his donations to Schumer and to Rep. Eric Swalwell, who may have been sleeping with Chinese spy, Fang Fang. Roberti also gave a generous $171,000 to the DCCC, as part of the over $545,000 donated to the Democrat political machine.

The top Dem bundler is reportedly lobbying on “issues related to the U.S. position toward the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, including potential financial sanctions affecting the project.”

So, Schumer is in bed with Putin. That’s how it works with Democrats these days.

Related















