Schumer: “illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple”









In the clip below, Chuck Schumer calls illegal immigrants “illegal aliens,” and insists illegal immigration must end. To be exact, he states, “illegal immigration is wrong…it’s plain and simple.”

Schumer expressed a need to convert the system of “low-skilled illegal immigrants into a more manageable and controlled flow of legal immigrants who can be absorbed by our economy.”

When we say “undocumented worker,” we are refusing to say it’s wrong and the American people think we’re not serious about changing it, he explained.

That was in 2009. So what changed? Well, Democrats discovered “illegal aliens” are voting for them, especially the criminals. And they realized how pliable they are. They also realized Democrats have the media and can manipulate Americans into thinking this is okay and even necessary.

Watch:

