







Kamala says detaining these children at the border is a human rights abuse being committed by the United States. That was then and this is now. It’s okay now because she and Joe are doing it.

The children should be sent home to discourage any more of these children from risking their lives and safety to come here. They frequently end up in the hands of sexual predators.

Instead, the hardcore leftist administration is encouraging more of this. They told the world that anyone 18 or under can come in illegally and remain.

Detaining these children at the border is a human rights abuse being committed by the United States government. pic.twitter.com/aKDfadLDp4 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

