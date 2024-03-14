Schumer Is Trying to Overthrow Netanyahu’s Government During a War

Chuck U. Schumer is playing to his voter base, the Palestinian radicals, and is trying to overthrow Netanyahu’s government.

Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in the U.S., said in remarks on the Senate floor that “The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after October 7.”

It would be more accurate to say we no longer need Schumer as our senator.

“The world has changed — radically — since then, and the Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past,” Schumer said in what was billed as a major address by the Democratic leader from New York.

The thing that has changed most was Schumer’s voter base. he wants the votes, and he’ll sell out Jews to do it, just as he sold out the Jewish nursing home near his apartment during COVID. He didn’t say a word as the elderly Jews died. He’s also in love with the camera. I’ve been at events with him, and the first thing he does is look for the TV cameras.

Schumer expressed support for a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, as President Joe Biden has been pushing for, saying it “would allow for the return of hostages and humanitarian relief of suffering Palestinians.” He said he’s against a permanent cease-fire because he said it would only allow Hamas to “regroup and launch further attacks on Israeli civilians.”

News flash: A temporary one does that too!

“There can never be a two-state solution if Hamas has any significant power,” he said.

He should have said, there can never be a two-state solution, period. It’s idiotic and defies common sense.

BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader Schumer says Israeli PM Netanyahu's government "no longer fits the needs of Israel after Oct. 7." https://t.co/UJthWDu0sz pic.twitter.com/wnAxV6zUBK — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 14, 2024

