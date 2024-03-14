The Change in the West Point Mission Statement! Wake Up!

Duty, Honor, Country – Gone. Army Values – In! Yet, there is no mission without duty, honor, and country!

Our southern border is controlled by cartels, criminals are ravaging our cities, we cannot afford groceries, the world is at war, we’ve abandoned our 6th American Embassy in 3 years, 300K Americans are dead from cartel drugs, and now Biden is pulling “Duty, Honor, Country” Good Lord. Wake up America. ~ Rep. Clay Higgins

On Monday, West Point Superintendent Army Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland announced a new mission statement for the venerable institution that replaces the words “duty, honor, country” with the more generic “Army values.”

The motto is the same, but the all-important mission statement is not. We need to monitor this incremental change. It’s no small matter.

The West Point’s previous mission statement was:

To educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the nation as an officer in the United States Army.

The new statement is:

To build, educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets to be commissioned leaders of character committed to the Army Values and ready for a lifetime of professional excellence and service to the Army and Nation.

Gilland wants to focus more on the “mission essential tasks” of “build, educate, train, and inspire” as opposed to “duty, honor, country.”

They teach and train in the anti-American, anti-white Critical Race Theory at West Point.

Some communists have graduated from, and others teach at West Point, including this man, Spenser Rapone. West Point knew he was a communist for two years.

