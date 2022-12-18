Schumer & Pelosi Brag Like Schoolyard Bullies About “Setting Up” DJT

CNN’s Jamie Gangel interviewed Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi over Chinese food, with Nancy talking while chomping on food. They boasted of setting up the new President, Donald Trump, who never served as a politician. And they are proud of it!

They are like bullies in the lunchroom welcoming the new children into the school. They come off as fairly despicable but don’t even know it.

THE INTERVIEW WITH THE BULLIES

“I want to talk about how the two of you navigated working with former President Trump,” Gangel said partway through the interview.

“We had a good time,” Schumer responded sarcastically.

Gangel then noted that Pelosi “got under” Trump’s skin frequently.

“Was there a strategy when you went into a meeting?” Gangel asked. “Was there a good cop/bad cop?”

While her tongue grappled with food in her teeth, Pelosi criticized Trump’s inaugural comments. “So I’m thinking, ‘How is he going to begin?’” Pelosi began. “Is he going to quote the Constitution, American history, [a] poet, the Bible?” She then attempted to mock the former president, faking a reverent posture and mimicking standing at the podium.

“‘You know, I won the popular vote,’” she said, mimicking Trump. “And I said, ‘Mr. President, that’s just not true.”

“We sort of set him up instinctively. We didn’t plan this,” Schumer said about the first government shutdown that took place under Trump’s watch.“Chuck was masterful,” Pelosi remarked. “He was masterful.”

“She set him up so I could go in for the kill,” Schumer added.

“He’s talking to [Trump] about the government shutdown and about the immigrants and the rest,” Pelosi said. “And he says, ‘I take ownership.’”

Schumer added: “So I said, ‘Mr. President, will you own the shutdown?’”

“‘Yes,” Trump replied, “I will.’”

Keep watching to hear them praise Biden as president. We all know special interests run the government under the leadership of Barack Obama.

They called Trump a child when they acted like two childish bullies.

This is the swamp. Instead of making the US work for the American people, they played games at our expense.

WATCH:

These two bullies are proud of their soaring inflation, open borders, war, rising interest rates, and the misery and divisiveness they have inflicted on the US. They think they are vindicated, but they are hate-filled creatures. They divided us along political, sexual, religious, and racial lines.

Related