Schumer slammed for rejecting GOP’s idea of $1,000 checks to Americans

Chuck Schumer, Democrat Senate Minority Leader, decided he’s opposed to sending cash checks to Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. It happens to be something the Democrats have longed for. It’s a temporary Universal Basic Income, and it’s what Andrew Yang has been calling for, only he wants it to be permanent.

Instead of checks, he wants expanded unemployment benefits. The bottom line — Chuck and Nancy said no checks.

Democratic leader Schumer criticizes Trump’s call for $1,000 checks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday warned of an economic recession as the coronavirus spreads through the country and called for a broader cash payment than Trump’s push for $1,000 checks.

“The coronavirus is slowing our economy to a near standstill and we are almost certainly anticipating a recession,” Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor. He added that expanded unemployment benefits would be a more effective way of helping workers than a $1,000 check from Washington.

The response from the left was not good. The slammed him.

#BREAKING: WE’RE TRENDING #PeopleVsSchumer! @SenSchumer has rejected calls to give $1000 checks to Americans during this #coronavirus crisis. We need money in the hands of people RIGHT NOW. Enough deliberations, we need ACTION & we need it FAST. https://t.co/7Mkw0iCq5i — Eric Quach 🚀 (@EricQuachSpeaks) March 19, 2020

HOW YOU LOSE TO TRUMP 101.@SenSchumer says sending cash relief to Americans is a bad idea. Unbelievable.https://t.co/4HpeP5eGwj — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 19, 2020

Yeah. Been so disappointed with Dems lately. Who would of thought Republicans were going to be the open minded and flexible ones. — 🧢 (@samboni3) March 19, 2020

Are the Dems trying to destroy the party? @SenSchumer has joined @SpeakerPelosi and also come out against universal cash payments in favor of means tested programs. Unreal. Do you care about the American people at all? #PeopleVsSchumer https://t.co/YKbvo36li2 — Ⓜ️organ🧢 (@morgan5133) March 19, 2020

Schumer, who never met a camera he didn’t love, must have gotten to the media. The NY Times corrected the headline and the first paragraph, to emphasize the word, ‘insufficient.’

Schumer’s trying to save himself.

U.S. Democratic Leader Schumer Says Concerned Trump’s $1,000 Check Plan Insufficient

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday warned of an economic recession as the coronavirus spreads through the country and called for a broader cash payment than Trump’s push for $1,000 checks.

“The coronavirus is slowing our economy to a near standstill and we are almost certainly anticipating a recession,” Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor. He added that expanded unemployment benefits would be a more effective way of helping workers than a $1,000 check from Washington.

Reuters also changed the headline to: ‘U.S. Democratic leader Schumer says concerned Trump’s $1,000 check plan insufficient.’

We wouldn’t hold our breath waiting for the media to do that for Republicans.

It’s also impossible to beat Democrats when it comes to freebies. They will always go too far. And the only reason he is against it is not that it is insufficient, it’s that the idea came from the Republicans.