Democrat super star Joe Biden spaces out

Joe Biden had another spaced-out moment on the campaign trail this week and was rescued by his wife Jill who he didn’t seem to recognize. He’s behaving very oddly, and shouldn’t be running for office at all.
Text Joe! to Wuhan 33030. https://t.co/Qz6Qp1DwdN
— Richard Baris (@Peoples_Pundit) March 19, 2020
Joe Biden is Comrade Xi’s choice for President and we know the U.S. media agrees:
Why Joe Biden Is China’s Choice for Presidenthttps://t.co/VBEMtVYwot pic.twitter.com/2vs0Bqf0EV
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 19, 2020
China is the oppressive communist nation that launched this pandemic:
These are China’s Wet Markets and this is how they led to the Coronavirus Pandemic
China learned about the dangers of Wet Markets from SARS, they knew this could happen again and tried to cover it up when it did.
So yes, this is a Chinese Virus.
(h/t: @voxdotcom) pic.twitter.com/pA1RnsI8Iq
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 19, 2020
This parody, retweeted by the President, was removed by Twitter. They let Democrats put up anything they want, but not the President. We thought you would like to see it.
I thought that #ParodyIsFairUse pic.twitter.com/xEJQ8DfrlN
— Scott Rooney (@maverick262) October 3, 2019
I dare ya Dorsey to ban the Trumpster. You don’t have the stones and your little fiefdom would be over. China’s choice is just the right guy for their final takeover. Nixon opened up the gates and they have conquered us without firing a shot in just fifty years.
There was some globalist traitor sellout cooperation that no one voted for and hopefully more and more wake up to the fact that the commies are not our allies and never will be.
I don’t feel bad for the useless idiots who sold us out for they will get their just rewards and it won’t be a fancy dacha or a sports car loaded up with a harem of hotties.
The video of the virus was very informative and what many people would want to know howand why this horror was spread. China is not to e trusted. I’m hoping this is the wake-up call the US and the rest of the wold takes note of. Dealing with China is akin to dealing with drug cartels that sell their illegal deadly poison that has killed those who are stupid enough to use it.
FB banning this very important informative video makes them no different than communist and Nazi dictators that band books because they don’t want the public to know the truth, that could save lives. And why? Because it could cut into their profits in doing business with China. Typical of those who place profits over people.