Democrat super star Joe Biden spaces out

Joe Biden had another spaced-out moment on the campaign trail this week and was rescued by his wife Jill who he didn’t seem to recognize. He’s behaving very oddly, and shouldn’t be running for office at all.

Text Joe! to Wuhan 33030. https://t.co/Qz6Qp1DwdN — Richard Baris (@Peoples_Pundit) March 19, 2020

Joe Biden is Comrade Xi’s choice for President and we know the U.S. media agrees:

Why Joe Biden Is China’s Choice for Presidenthttps://t.co/VBEMtVYwot pic.twitter.com/2vs0Bqf0EV — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 19, 2020

China is the oppressive communist nation that launched this pandemic:

These are China’s Wet Markets and this is how they led to the Coronavirus Pandemic China learned about the dangers of Wet Markets from SARS, they knew this could happen again and tried to cover it up when it did. So yes, this is a Chinese Virus. (h/t: @voxdotcom) pic.twitter.com/pA1RnsI8Iq — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 19, 2020

This parody, retweeted by the President, was removed by Twitter. They let Democrats put up anything they want, but not the President. We thought you would like to see it.