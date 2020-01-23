Schumer slams Fox News over impeachment trial

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took a swipe at Fox News, both on Wednesday and Thursday in speaking of the impeachment trial.

Wednesday’s impeachment hearing “may have been the first time that many of my Republican colleagues heard the full story, the complete narrative from start to finish, uninterrupted and not filtered through the kaleidoscope lens of Fox News, where at best things are left out and at worst, things are terribly distorted,” Schumer said at a press conference Thursday morning.

“It may have planted the first seed in their minds that, yes, perhaps the president did something very wrong here,” Schumer continued.

Don’t count on it Chucky.

Fox News isn’t far left enough for him. They at least present both sides. CNN claims they won’t because the other side is lying and wrong.

