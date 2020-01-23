Angry father blasts Warren and her awful college plan

An angry father confronted Elizabeth Warren about her plan to forgive student loan debt. He asked if he was going to get his money back after he did the right thing, worked double shifts, and saved for her tuition.

“I just wanted to ask one question. My daughter is getting out of school. I’ve saved all my money. She doesn’t have any student loans. Am I going to get my money back?” the man in an embroidered leather jacket asked Warren.

“Of course not,” the Massachusetts senator, 70, responded.

“So you’re going to pay for people who didn’t save any money and those of us who did the right thing get screwed,” he said.

During the confrontation Monday, Warren claimed no one would get “screwed.”

“Of course we did. My buddy had fun, bought a car, went on vacations. I saved my money,” he said. “He made more than I did. But I worked a double shift, worked extra — my daughter worked since she was 10. So, you’re laughing.”

“No, I’m not,” Warren said.

“Yeah, that’s exactly what you’re doing,” he said. “We did the right thing, and we get screwed,” he added, before walking away from the photo line without a photo.

“I appreciate your time,” Warren said.

The fact is that if Warren uses taxpayer dollars to pay off other peoples’ current loans, this father will have to pay for that as well as having done the right thing and saved.

In addition, her plan doesn’t solve any problems with high college tuition. Warren has no plan to keep it from happening again, so it will.