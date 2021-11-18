Schumer Sneaks Critical Race Theory Into the Defense Bill

















A few U.S. House conservatives read the overly-long National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). That was fortunate because they caught Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) add-ons. He covertly slipped slews of Critical Race Theory (CRT) provisions into what is a weak plan to counter the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) actions against the U.S., into the defense bill.

A memo put together by the conservatives was sent to members listing the provisions, Breitbart News revealed.

The bill spends millions to force the National Science Foundation to hire a Chief Diversity Officer

$5 billion is spent on “establishing a strategic plan for diverse participation” in STEM fields

Forces the National Science Corps to establish a pilot program for things like “advancing equity”

Those are just a few. There are dozens of them.

“The China bill filled with CRT is like cocaine laced with fentanyl,” a senior House Republican aide told Breitbart News. “Together, they’re a deadly combination. Now, Schumer is trying to inject this mix into our annual defense bill and poison us all.”

“No one serious about confronting China would write a bill laced with CRT,” the senior aide added.

The House already passed the NDAA without any of those provisions. Schumer has repeatedly delayed this necessary legislation. Perhaps he was busy looking for ways to sneak this garbage into it without it being noticed.

THE OTHER PROGRESSIVE BILL WE PASSED

The Senate did manage to pass a big government bill called the United States Innovation and Competition Act (USICA)—previously named the Endless Frontier Act. The bill purports to counter Chinese aggression in academia, research, business, and technological advancement fields. In fact, it just spends a lot of money on special interests progressive Democrats have.

Thirty-two Republican Senators voted for it.

A progressive writes that it is progressive policy:

“The bill authorizes the most extensive investment in U.S. innovation infrastructure in a generation, building technology hubs in disadvantaged areas, increasing federal funding for both fundamental and applied research, increasing STEM scholarships, and modernizing U.S. technology policymaking. The bill introduces measures to combat systemic sexism in the scientific community and targets minority-serving institutions (MSIs) for additional grants, scholarships and support. The bill also makes strides in recognizing and funding climate change mitigation measures, including clean energy development and conservation mechanisms. Most notably, it expands the definition of STEM to include energy and environmental studies, which will refocus a range of federal policies on these fields. The bill also prioritizes clean technologies for inclusion in the regional technology hub program.”

It addresses “systemic racism?”

The only systemic racism is against whites and it’s coming primarily from the Democratic Party. It’s a form of reparations. Democrats want to punish whites for something we didn’t do – Democrats were responsible for slavery and Jim Crow.

Related















