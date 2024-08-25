ISIS Attackers Kill & Injure Innocents at a German Diversity Festival

M DOWLING
A terrorist attack on Christians at a Solingen, Germany, DIVERSITY festival left three dead and eight wounded, five seriously. The irony of an attack by ISIS at a diversity festival cannot be ignored. The media refuses to report that and simply calls it a city festival.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the stabbing attack. The attacker was an ISIS soldier and others who were standing up for Palestine.

Fox News reports:

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the deadly stabbing spree at a festival in Germany on Friday that left three people dead and eight others injured.

The group said the attacker targeted Christians and was a “soldier of the Islamic State” who carried out the attack “to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.”

German police previously said that there was no other obvious motive other than terror and that the attacker appeared to be unknown to the victims.

Late Saturday, authorities said that they had arrested a second person, along with a 15-year-old boy, in connection to the attack.

The killers aimed for people’s necks. If you invite terrorists into your country, you end up with terror attacks.


