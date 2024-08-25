ISIS Attackers Kill & Injure Innocents at a German Diversity Festival

A terrorist attack on Christians at a Solingen, Germany, DIVERSITY festival left three dead and eight wounded, five seriously. The irony of an attack by ISIS at a diversity festival cannot be ignored. The media refuses to report that and simply calls it a city festival.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the stabbing attack. The attacker was an ISIS soldier and others who were standing up for Palestine.

Fox News reports:

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the deadly stabbing spree at a festival in Germany on Friday that left three people dead and eight others injured.

The group said the attacker targeted Christians and was a “soldier of the Islamic State” who carried out the attack “to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.”

German police previously said that there was no other obvious motive other than terror and that the attacker appeared to be unknown to the victims.

Late Saturday, authorities said that they had arrested a second person, along with a 15-year-old boy, in connection to the attack.

The killers aimed for people’s necks. If you invite terrorists into your country, you end up with terror attacks.

BREAKING: Police have detained a person in connection with the stabbing at a music festival in Solingon, Germany.@SiobhanRobbins has the latest.https://t.co/dX5Abt6LY8 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/sZ0afKVmQf — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 24, 2024

Nine have been Stabbed, with at least Three having now Died, in a Mass Stabbing Attack on a Diversity Festival within the City of Solingen in Western Germany. A Manhunt has been launched by Police for the Suspect, described as a Young Arab Male, who is currently on the Run. pic.twitter.com/hkJObATMJH — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 23, 2024

ISIS claim responsibility for the terrorist attack at the aptly named “diversity festival” in Solingen in Germany last night. “Refugee” accommodation currently being raided by police. And @Keir_Starmer is currently imprisoning people for speaking out against all this. pic.twitter.com/EaIK53AorM — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 24, 2024