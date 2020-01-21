Schumer’s infuriated & Trump appoints heavy hitters to help him

Senator Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, who conspired with Speaker Pelosi to control the impeachment proceedings, is infuriated that he hasn’t gotten control of the impeachment proceedings.

He issued a fiery statement, which you can read below. Who cares? He gets infuriated about everything when he doesn’t get his way.

Meanwhile, according to The Hill, the White House announced Monday that President Trump appointed several prominent Republican House members to advise his impeachment defense team ahead of the Senate trial set to begin this week.

He selected GOP Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio), John Ratcliffe Texas), Mike Johnson (La.), Mark Meadows (N.C.), Debbie Lesko (Ariz.), Lee Zeldin (N.Y.), Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) and Doug Collins.

What a team!

THE SCHUMER STATEMENT

“Senator McConnell repeatedly promised Senators, the public and the press that his rules for the trial would be the same as the rules for President Clinton’s trial. After reading his resolution, it’s clear Sen. McConnell is hell-bent on making it much more difficult to get witnesses & documents and intent on rushing the trial through. On something as important as impeachment—Sen. McConnell’s resolution is nothing short of a national disgrace.

“Senator McConnell’s proposed rules depart dramatically from the Clinton precedent – in ways that are designed to prevent the Senate and the American people from learning the full truth about President Trump’s actions that warranted his impeachment. The McConnell rules don’t even allow the simple basic step of admitting the House record into evidence at the trial.

“Under this resolution, Senator McConnell is saying he doesn’t want to hear any of the existing evidence, and he doesn’t want to hear any new evidence. A trial with no evidence – no existing record, no witnesses, no documents – isn’t a trial at all. It’s a cover-up, and the American people will see it for exactly what it is.

“Furthermore, Senator McConnell’s resolution stipulates that key facts be delivered in the wee hours of the night simply because he doesn’t want the American people to hear them. Any senator that votes for the McConnell resolution will be voting to hide information and evidence from the American people.

“As soon as Senator McConnell offers this resolution, I will be offering amendments to address the many flaws in this deeply unfair proposal and to subpoena the witnesses and documents we have requested.”

