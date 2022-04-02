Schwab’s WEF to ‘Deeply Affect Our Energy and Supply Chains’ This Year

Klaus Schwab said America is his biggest problem because so much of our population doesn’t buy into the climate hoax, says independent journalist Jordan Schachtel.

The believers in this new world order are creating crises to keep us fearful and ready to accept salvation from these extremist authoritarians. The climate “crisis” is part of their pot stirring as is the Ukraine war.

THE 2022 WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

According to Schwab, The World Economic Forum (WEF), creators of The Great Reset and Build Back Better, say our global energy systems, and supply chains will be deeply affected at the 2022 World Government Summit. The WEF members believe in global top-down governance and that’s what they are planning for us — this year. It is well underway.

That should terrify Americans, but how many people even know what is going on? Our corrupt media keeps us in the dark and pretends what is really happening is a conspiracy theory.

Klaus Schwab, a movie-style villain, says the world must be quickly and fundamentally transformed and these techno-globalists will make it happen. A handful of global rulers plan to tell the world what to do.

THE GREAT NARRATIVE

The Great Narrative by Klaus Schwab and Thierry Milleret is the guide, the call to action.

“We adopt the view that, as they recover from the pandemic and embark on a path to radical and accelerated change, our societies and economies should be … attuned to the needs of our global commons.”

Writing for The Covid World on Feb. 21, Jordan Schachtel noted: “The Great Narrative is an attempted reminder to keep us on edge. It is a grand call to take sweeping ‘climate emergency’ action via Klaus Schwab’s credentialed elite. It relentlessly hammers home the apparent necessity of taking dramatic tyrannical action to intervene in the climate. And by intervening in the climate, he means radically reorienting every nation on earth by imposing a totalitarian global governance order.”

Schwab has nothing but disdain for anyone who disagrees with him. Schachtel says, the enemies are the nationalists, populists, individualists, and those who support free markets. He foresees a global feudalist world.

Read Schachtel’s incredibly accurate description of Schwab and The Great Reset here.

Schwab plans to change the world this year and believes that if he does it rapidly, no one will be able to stop him and his comrades in the WEF. This man is the new Nazi. Don’t underestimate him or the power he wields through his infiltration of government and his Brownshirt youths.

Think about how the Ukraine war helps him in his endeavor. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is backed by the Clinton’s, Biden’s, Klaus Schwab, and George Soros.

WATCH:

NEW – Klaus Schwab says “we do know the global energy systems, food systems, and supply chains will be deeply affected” at the World Government Summit 2022.pic.twitter.com/uY271thlJ8 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 30, 2022

Their arrogance knows no bounds. The WEF think some humans will be upgraded with AI and others could be useless.

Known as “The Prophet” Yuval Noah Harari long time advisor to Klaus Schwab, (leader of the WEF) explains how some humans will be considered ‘useless’ Elites, NGOs and and tax funded organisations, are shaping your future like Gods. Wake up!pic.twitter.com/8v774Qhwky — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) April 2, 2022

What do we need so many humans for, especially since so many are useless.

Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, Advisor To Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, Says Humans Are Uselss “What do we need humans for?“ “Keep them happy with drugs and computer games.”

pic.twitter.com/5CsLohddk2 — Grant Taylor (@grantltaylor) April 1, 2022

If you are Yuval Noah Harari, you thank God for the pandemic as it convinces people to accept total biometric surveillance.

“Covid is critical because this is what convinces people to accept total biometric surveillance” (Yuval Noah Harari, top advisor to Klaus Schwab) pic.twitter.com/dX1eK6VKKD — Joost Broekers (@JoostBroekers) March 31, 2022

Schwab and the WEF have infiltrated cabinets around the world.

Some people won’t believe the World Econmic Forum penetrated the Canadian government even with Klaus Schwab saying the World Economic Forum penetrated the Canadian government pic.twitter.com/WvHXT9ZDig — Frank Grimes Jr. (@FrankGrimes_Jr) April 1, 2022

This man is a leader and his speech is excellent:

Australian Senator Alex Antic blasts World Economic Forum & Klaus Schwab for penetrating governments says it’s filled with authoritarianism and Marxist ideology

“Australians deserve to know the extent of the WEF’s influence& infiltration of our country & we’re going to find out” pic.twitter.com/CrpdUBvpC3 — Based 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Based_ENG) March 31, 2022

