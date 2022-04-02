Granholm Says They’re Using Ukraine’s War to Push ‘Clean’ Energy

Jennifer Granholm has no background or knowledge of the energy sector, but she is our Energy Secretary so she can destroy the fossil fuel sector.

On Thursday, she was on MSNBC’s “All In” with Chris Hayes. Granholm stated that many hoped “we would be focusing solely on clean energy solutions, renewable, making that transition,” but the war in Ukraine has thrown a wrench into that and said that “we have got to use this reason to become energy independent with clean energy.”

And they are doing that despite how profoundly illogical it is.

“…I think a lot of us came into this hoping that we would be focusing solely on clean energy solutions, renewable, making that transition, but we didn’t anticipate that Vladimir Putin would wage war on Ukraine and cause these markets to go out of control.

“And so, that’s why the president said this is a two-step solution. One is, let’s increase supply right now because we’re on a wartime footing. And we want to reduce people’s pain at the pump and safeguard them against this incredible volatility. But second, we have got to use this reason to become energy independent with clean energy. We don’t want to be relying upon fossil fuel markets that are incredibly volatile or from countries that don’t have our interests at heart. So, ultimately, the best solution is to go clean.”

We would like to know how that’s true. Also, it’s highly unlikely Biden could form that cogent a thought, illogical though it is. There is a Marxist cabal running this nation and they’re unaccountable.

Go to 4:15:

