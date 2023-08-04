Scientific Proof That Men Have Periods

By
M Dowling
-
2
44

The following individual says there is scientific proof that men have periods.

“Transwomen have periods,” and “Ciswoman needs to stop gatekeeping womanhood. Stop gatekeeping periods. We are not the only ones who have periods, and we do have proof. There is scientific research that talks about the way that transwoman also experiences the same exact symptoms of periods.”

Boy, that’s a stretch.

This all speaks for itself.


2 Comments
The Prisoner
Guest
The Prisoner
32 minutes ago

That “doctor” is a fired gender analyst at twitter.

Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
1 hour ago

I would guess the following hours it is still by itself

