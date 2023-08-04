Illegal Crossers Spread TB and Polio, Says NYC Health Commish

New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan publicly announced that illegal crossers are bringing a new wave of tuberculosis and polio.

Since the crossers are now everywhere in the country, we should look to see if the wave is everywhere.

In a citywide letter to physicians and healthcare administrators last week, Vasan said:

“Many people who recently arrived in NYC have lived in or traveled through countries with high rates of TB,” he wrote, as the New York Post reported. More than half were not vaccinated against Polio or TB.

According to the Post, the city’s TB rate is more than double the national rate, with 6.1 cases per 100,000.

People with TB are showing up at local clinics on Long Island. I know that from medical personnel.

“Close to nine out of 10 (88%) of these TB cases are people born outside the United States,” it noted. “Every neighborhood in the city has had at least one case.”

“Commissioner Vasan’s letter called on New York to pull out all the stops providing migrants health care, food, and legal services,” the Post continued. “Immigrants who lawfully apply for a visa must undergo health screenings and show they are vaccinated, and refugees are screened for TB before entering the United States.”

They’re all unlawfully here since no one is vetted. Joe Biden unlawfully declares people here legally with a pen stroke and a new rule. He also arranges to sneak them in or come in using an app in their home country.

Children coming in illegally are often TB carriers or have an active case. They are released into American communities.

INFECTED WITH TB OR POLIO AND STILL RELEASED INTO US COMMUNITIES

A court-ordered report, reviewed by Stephen Dinan at the Washington Times, details how HHS has released thousands of UACs with latent infections as part of the federal government’s pipeline of migrant children into 44 states.

The polio virus spreads through person-to-person contact, lives in an infected person’s throat and intestines — and can contaminate food and water in unsanitary conditions.

Paralysis is the most severe symptom of poliovirus. The post-polio syndrome can be just as bad. Both can lead to death.

Between two and 10 out of 100 people who have paralysis from polio die because the virus damages the muscles that help them breathe, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden’s HHS and DHS don’t even bother to vaccinate them.

Biden’s, Democrats’ job as leaders in power is to protect Americans, but they do the opposite. All Democrats care about is getting their votes. If they get enough in, they will demand amnesty and game over.

