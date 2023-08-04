Sen. Feinstein, Not Retiring, Relinquishes Power of Attorney

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein has relinquished power of attorney to her daughter. But don’t worry – she will still serve in the Senate.

It’s the only job where you can have dementia and just keep hanging on.

She is the oldest member of Congress but not the only one with mental incompetency. Look at Joe ‘Big Guy’ Biden or John Fetterman, and I’m not so sure about Mitch McConnell.

The Democratic senator has faced calls to resign after health complications kept her away from the Capitol for months earlier this year.

Her performance in the Senate is that of someone with dementia.

Feinstein handed over power of attorney to her daughter, 66-year-old Katherine Feinstein to help handle legal battles over her late husband Richard Blum’s estate, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Blum’s three daughters want the luxury beach house, and so does Feinstein’s only daughter. They are also battling over Blum’s life insurance. Feinstein claims she needs it to cover her medical costs (she is very rich and has health insurance).

“Raised in affluence, Senator Feinstein has long been among the wealthiest members of Congress. She was rich in her own right in 1980 when she married Mr. Blum. After she entered the Senate, she placed securities into a blind trust that is valued at between $5 million and $25 million, according to her most recent financial disclosure required of lawmakers,” writes the Times.

Together, with their China dealings, the two became incredibly wealthy. The daughters are concerned that Mr. Blum’s wealth seems to have dissipated. The Feinstein duo say it was the pandemic. She also says she has out-of-pocket costs for home health care.

The Times claims she had a storied career. The Chinese Communist Party would agree.

CHINA’S GOOD FRIEND IN THE SENATE

While she was chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Democrat Dianne Feinstein had a Chinese spy on her staff.

He was on her staff for twenty years.

Chinese intelligence recruited the top aide at her California office, and he reported back to China about local politics [and who knows what else], according to Politico.

Neither she nor her spy was interviewed insofar as we know.

Since 1979, Feinstein has been a devoted advocate for Chinese Communists in the Senate. She’s never wavered and her connections rise to the highest levels of the Chinese government.

As mayor of San Francisco, she established a “sister city” relationship with Shanghai, and it was a robust relationship by all accounts. She took her husband Richard Blum to China on a trip. They both formed a tight relationship to Shanghai Mayor Jiang Zemin.

Feinstein and Jiang rose to the highest levels in their careers and, as Jiang initiated a brutal crackdown against practitioners of Falun Gong, including mass imprisonments, beatings, torture, rape, organ harvesting, and murder, and engaging in alleged human rights atrocities against Tibetans. Feinstein never renounced her friendship with Jiang, in spite of these acts, The Federalist reports.

They even visited each other in the U.S. and China.

Her relentless support for increased trade with China never stopped, despite the fact that it hurts the American worker.

In May 1996, she penned an editorial in the Los Angeles Times calling for the United States to grant most-favored-nation trading status to China “on a permanent basis and get past the annual dance that is proving to be extraordinarily divisive and not at all helpful toward reaching the oft-stated goal: improvement in human rights,” The Federalist reports.

