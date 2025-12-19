Scotland Plans to Take Away Private Vehicles

The Scots want to cut road travel by 30% to allegedly reduce congestion, but mostly it’s to get people out of their private vehicles. They plan to fine motorists and are looking at a pay-as-you-go plan.

The Scots say the days of private cars are coming to an end. What the Scots need is to have the days of dumb politicians to come to an end. The climate change fraud is global suicide at this point.

Council bosses in Edinburgh are having formal discussions with Holyrood transport chiefs about the possibility of charging drivers to use certain roads as part of efforts to cut congestion.

Edinburgh City Council has committed to cut car kilometres by 30% by 2030, while the Scottish Government has vowed a 20% reduction across the country by the end of the decade.

The 2005 plans would have charged motorists £2 a day, with fines up to £60 for those who did not pay.

City transport convener said that officials are “working with the Scottish Government on pay-as-you-drive”, adding “that’s what used to be called congestion charge”.

The Labour councillor added: “The idea of a cordon around the city is not ruled out yet but I think road pricing is absolutely the way to deal with this going forward.

Glasgow City Council has unveiled plans to reduce car use by “at least” 30% over the next decade as part of its effort to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

The council’s new transport strategy for the city, which has been in development for the past year, sets out a plan that “tackles poverty, supports economic success, creates thriving, liveable neighbourhoods and plays a central role in the fight against climate change”.

It was revealed that vehicle emissions account for around a third of Glasgow’s total carbon output, and thus the council said that changes to the city’s transport system were a “vital component” of its carbon neutrality goal.

Don’t think this is limited to Scotland. We have our own dummies, like New York Governor Hochul, who began the congestion pricing scam in New York City. She first came out with $15 to get into the so-called congestion relief zone. Then, the election came up, and she dropped it. After the election, she came back with a $9 charge and pretended it was a bargain rate because it wasn’t $15.

The New York City politicians make driving as miserable as possible with scaffolding on every street, bike lanes, bus lanes, emergency lanes, and little room for cars. The speed limits are now 25 mph on some major roads. The leftists in the US also want us out of our private cars.

Many Democrats, like Pete Buttigieg, have suggested variations of pay-as-you-go plans.

Watch this politician assume the right to tell Scots they can’t have private vehicles.