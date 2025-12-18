Somali Fraud in Tim Walz’s Minnesota Is Up to $9B and Climbing

The fraud in Minnesota’s welfare system is so expansive that they are just beginning to unravel it all. The GDP of Somalia is only $12 billion. That’s enough to help fund their government such as it is, and al-Shabaab.

“The magnitude of fraud in Minnesota cannot be overstated,” said the US attorney.

The new charges and additional suspected fraudulent billing in Minnesota’s government services paint a dismal picture.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson on Thursday said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) pulled claims for 14 programs identified by Minnesota officials as being particularly vulnerable to fraud and found $18 billion in Medicaid billing since 2018, the year Tim Walz became governor.

While not all of those payments were illegitimate, Thompson estimated “half or more” of the $18 billion was received through fraudulent means, though he said prosecutors are still working to find the exact number.

“The magnitude of fraud in Minnesota cannot be overstated. It’s staggering amounts of money that’s been lost,” Thompson said.

The Medicaid program is only one of many other welfare programs in Minnesota. The people of Minnesota are very generous and want to help the poor, but I doubt they want to help al-Shabaab.

These thieves have robbed the poor, and that is a disgrace beyond words.

Half of the Medicaid billing was fraudulent. How incompetent do you have to be not to notice that as the official in charge of the government?

