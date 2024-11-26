Scotland Supreme Court to Define a Woman

Judges at the Supreme Court are considering how women are defined in law in a landmark case brought by Scottish campaigners.

It will determine how people who pretend to be men or women are recognized. They will also consider the process of being recognized as a different gender.

The case started on Tuesday, with judges hearing from lawyers acting on behalf of the For Women Scotland campaign group, which is concerned about the potential impact of trans rights on women’s rights.

The Scottish government’s legal representatives will address the court on Wednesday.

At the most basic level, the case centers on what “sex” actually means in law.

Is it about biology and chromosomes set at birth, or does it tie in ideas of gender identity and the gender recognition process?

The Gender Recognition Act of 2004 established the process for obtaining a gender recognition certificate, which it states amounts to a change of sex “for all purposes.”

When someone gets a gender recognition certificate, “if the acquired gender is the male gender, the person’s sex becomes that of a man, and if it is the female gender, the person’s sex becomes that of a woman.”

The Lead Up

Then, the Equality Act of 2010 came along to set out legal protections against discrimination for specific groups – with “sex,” “sexual orientation,” and “gender reassignment” included as protected characteristics.

It simply defines a woman as “a female of any age.”

You can read the remainder of the insane story here. Women and men are being erased as the wokes want. And men will continue to destroy women's sports.

