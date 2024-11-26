Israel’s security cabinet appears ready to approve a ceasefire deal with Lebanon, which is run by the terrorist group Hezbollah. Biden threatened Israel with the UN to get the ceasefire. Currently, Hezbollah is bombing Western Galilee, and Israel is bombing Beirut. Netanyahu said there will be zero tolerance for violations of the ceasefire.

Democrats want to concentrate on war with Russia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah appear set to halt the war in Lebanon. Over the last year, 3,800 died, and about 16,000 others were wounded. Hezbollah started the war. They lobbed bombs into Israel daily for months. President Biden will take credit. He’s not a big Israel supporter.

Under the deal, a full and permanent ceasefire would be implemented immediately. There will be 60 days permitted for the full withdrawal of Israeli forces. A gradual withdrawal to allow the Lebanese forces to mobilize and move in to secure the area, but the trigger time is immediate, set to take effect later Tuesday.

The first peel-off of Israeli troops was to begin within the next 10 days.

Hezbollah is expected to pull its forces and heavy weapons back about 20 miles from the Israeli border, to the Litani River.

An official in Netanyahu’s office told CBS News that the prime minister had convened the country’s security cabinet to discuss the proposal. The cabinet must approve any ceasefire agreement.

Lebanon before the terrorists:

Lebanon in the 1960s, when it was still a Christian-majority country and there was no Hezbollah. Israel should agree to NO ceasefire until Hezbollah is completely destroyed or disarmed, so Lebanon can be like this again! pic.twitter.com/7J6agNHnND — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) November 25, 2024

There are drawbacks for Israel. They never let Israel win. Then again, it is a very dangerous war if the US gets involved.

Hezbollah is on its knees and weakened. A ceasefire makes no sense when one side is decidedly losing. If Israel agrees to this instead of taking advantage of a historic opportunity to destroy Hezbollah, it will be a massive mistake. Do NOT do it. pic.twitter.com/ht85FPH8nw — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 25, 2024

