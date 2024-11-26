Mayoral Candidate Loses After a KKK Hate Crime Hoax

Three leftist suspects were federally indicted for a 2023 KKK hate crime hoax. They allegedly burned a cross with the “n” word written across in front of a sign for then-Colorado Springs mayoral candidate candidate Yemi Mobolade. This was during a runoff for mayor with conservative white candidate Wayne Williams.

Mr. Mobolade is black.

People really need to stop falling for these hoaxes.

The hoax was used to smear the white Republican as a white supremacist, which is allegedly what the hoaxers planned. It worked. Mr. Williams lost.

The Criminal Democrats Texted the Mayor

Derrick Bernard Jr. (pictured), 35, Ashely Blackcloud, 40, and Deanna West, 38, were indicted by a federal grand jury for maliciously conveying false information about a threat made using fire. After allegedly committing the hate hoax, they allegedly contacted leftist activist groups about the fire and slur. They did it to drum up media attention for their preferred candidate.

Suspect Bernard Jr. was recently convicted at trial of a 2019 murder and faces this new hate hoax-related charge while behind bars.

Before the 2023 Mayoral Election Run-Off — which involved candidates Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade. Bernard sent a Facebook message to Mobolade where he explained he was “mobilizing my squad in defense. That is according to the indictment. Black ops style, big brother.” He also sent the other defendants messages. They referenced his desire to prevent “the klan” from gaining political control of the city.

The indictment alleges Bernard texted Mobolade multiple times, with Bernard and Mobolade allegedly even speaking for approximately five minutes on the phone the night of April 26, 2023.

The Mayor’s Office said the campaign and the Mayor were not involved with the group. Meanwhile, they texted the mayor several times. And Bernard spoke with him for five minutes. The Mayor also released a statement to FOX21 on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

That incident during my campaign led to a very traumatic time for my family, my campaign team, and our community. My knowledge and interaction with Bernard were as a local media personality, and I was not aware at the time that he was suspected of this crime. I appreciate local and federal law enforcement’s work in pursuing justice and sending a message that we will not tolerate such reprehensible behavior.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade

On Wednesday, Williams also sent a statement regarding the matter.

There were many false accusations made against me during my campaign for Colorado Springs mayor and this smear attempt was the most egregious. I applaud the efforts of the US Attorney’s Office to hold the alleged perpetrators of this dangerous false flag operation accountable. This event illustrates how far some will go to spread election disinformation. Too often, such actions are used as a pretext for violence. Hopefully, this indictment will deter others and help set us on a course toward returning to civil discourse.

Wayne Williams

Hopefully, they are investigating Mr. Mobolade. No one should be in office if they backed such a vicious hoax, if he did.

